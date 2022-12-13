It is all too common for those living with disabilities to become cut off from their families and friends, or to find themselves in circumstances where they are not able to take advantage of social opportunities. Many people think of loneliness as being an emotional state, but that’s only part of the story. Loneliness is now being recognized as a growing health problem in the United States with some experts calling it an epidemic. With this in mind, it is important we work together to ensure all our neighbors remain connected with the world around them.
The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for all those who struggle with loneliness — even more so for seniors whose loved ones have died or moved away over the years. If your loved one doesn’t have anyone to spend time with during the holidays, consider inviting them over to your house. This can help them feel less isolated during this time of year. Because of the sheer number of people who will be around this time of year, it’s easy to feel lonely if you don’t have many friends or family members nearby. And since loneliness is associated with depression and anxiety, that means many more people may be dealing with those feelings on top of their loneliness.
Loneliness is a state that affects your body and your mind. It can make you feel tired and weak, just as any physical disability would. You may experience physical symptoms, including difficulty sleeping at night and feeling sluggish during the day time (fatigue).
You’ve probably heard of loneliness before, but do you know what it is exactly? It’s not just being alone — it’s more than that. Loneliness comes from feeling isolated or disconnected from others and has been shown to lead to depression, Alzheimer’s disease and even an early death.
The good news is, you can take steps to combat loneliness: Get out there, join a club or meetup group, volunteer at a charity or shelter center, or simply reach out to friends who live far away whom you haven’t seen in awhile. Even if you have just five minutes, you can call up an elderly friend and let them know you’re thinking about them.
You can do it from anywhere. It doesn’t cost anything, and it’s the perfect way to let someone know you care about them. Even if they don’t answer the phone, they’ll appreciate the gesture and feel better knowing you’re thinking of them.
Call someone who doesn’t have many friends or is alone a lot because of their disability, including your senior neighbor.
Call someone who has recently lost a loved one or is dealing with grief and loneliness.
Call someone who helped raise you but whom you haven’t spoken to in a while (a grandparent, aunt, uncle).
The most important thing we can do is be an advocate for others and for ourselves. Don’t be afraid to speak up if you see someone being treated unfairly or if you feel like you’re being treated unfairly. If you see a friend struggling, offer support and help them find a way through it. And don’t underestimate the power of listening — sometimes all someone needs is someone who will listen attentively while they let their feelings out, rather than offering solutions or advice right away.
We should all be advocates for each other because it makes us stronger as individuals and communities, but also because it helps us recognize what we have in common with people who have different identities from ours.
We all have a role to play in fighting loneliness and it can start with the smallest of gestures. Whether it’s calling up an elderly friend or family member and letting them know you are thinking about them, or just taking a minute to listen to someone who is feeling down — these simple acts can make all the difference in someone’s life.
Josh Smith lives in Morrisville.
