As head of electrification at Green Mountain Power, I get the joy of traveling across Vermont to meet with businesses, community leaders and customers, and I get to do that in an electric vehicle (EV) feeling good I’m doing it with zero emissions. GMP’s work fleet includes EVs made by Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan and Hyundai. The cars are fun to drive with amazing pick up, wonderful handling and great control during winter driving season. They’re also cheaper to own and operate — saving owners thousands over the life of the car in reduced maintenance and fuel costs.

Vermont has more public EV chargers per capita than any other state. GMP has spent years helping build out the charging infrastructure needed to support a large-scale transition to driving without fossil fuels. In just the past year, in partnership with the state and several local organizations and businesses, GMP helped to bring 20 new public fast chargers online in under-served areas.

