Vermonters have long prized ingenuity, hard work and collaboration. We are stronger when we work together with our neighbors to tackle difficult challenges. From the uncertainties created by the lack of workforce housing to the steeply rising costs of health care. When we collaborate, we leverage our collective strengths and find lasting solutions.

Over the decades, I have served on many nonprofit boards of Vermont institutions. No matter the focus, the core challenges tend to be consistent, and the well-being of Vermonters is always at the heart of our decisions. This holds true for my service on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont board of directors, where we recently voted unanimously to approve an affiliation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

