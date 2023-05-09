Vermonters have long prized ingenuity, hard work and collaboration. We are stronger when we work together with our neighbors to tackle difficult challenges. From the uncertainties created by the lack of workforce housing to the steeply rising costs of health care. When we collaborate, we leverage our collective strengths and find lasting solutions.
Over the decades, I have served on many nonprofit boards of Vermont institutions. No matter the focus, the core challenges tend to be consistent, and the well-being of Vermonters is always at the heart of our decisions. This holds true for my service on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont board of directors, where we recently voted unanimously to approve an affiliation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
The advantages to Vermonters in this partnership are clear. As a small state, we need to find or create the advantages of scale whenever possible. Our state colleges need more Vermont students to spread the cost of campuses and faculties. Our local utilities need more connection points to spread the cost of expensive infrastructure. Our state government needs more taxpayers to spread the cost of programs.
The same is true of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. Our business is entirely within the borders of our state where we have a high market share of a small population, and little room to grow.
To respond to this challenge, we propose to affiliate with another mission-driven, nonprofit, health insurance company which shares our values of high service and local leadership. By partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, we can access significantly greater technology resources than a small health plan can achieve on its own. Through this affiliation agreement, Vermonters will have the best of both worlds — the advanced technology investments of a fellow Blue Plan, while maintaining local management and local decision-making. This affiliation will do more for Vermonters than our small health plan can do on its own.
My work in support of Vermont organizations and companies has taught me to stay inquisitive and be guided by a growth mindset. If we are willing to grow and change, we can identify and lean into opportunities as they come. I am delighted that, unlike a “merger”, this new affiliation model of collaboration will build on an already strong, local and committed health plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will continue to make health care better and more affordable for our neighbors. I am confident that this affiliation is the best path forward.
Charles Smith, of Burlington, is chair of BlueCross and BlueShield of Vermont board of directors.
