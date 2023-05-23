Recently, I addressed the graduating classes of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. These are the institutions that will become Vermont State University in July. I welcomed the many thousands of guests who joined us to celebrate the achievements of our students — distinguished faculty, dedicated staff, members of the board of trustees and the chancellor, community leaders, legislators, proud parents and families, and, most importantly, the exceptional graduating classes of 2023.

I conveyed my gratitude to all who have supported our students throughout their journey and to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of the graduates on their incredible achievements.

