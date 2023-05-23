Recently, I addressed the graduating classes of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. These are the institutions that will become Vermont State University in July. I welcomed the many thousands of guests who joined us to celebrate the achievements of our students — distinguished faculty, dedicated staff, members of the board of trustees and the chancellor, community leaders, legislators, proud parents and families, and, most importantly, the exceptional graduating classes of 2023.
I conveyed my gratitude to all who have supported our students throughout their journey and to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of the graduates on their incredible achievements.
Today, I speak a message that I hope extends far beyond this momentous day.
Graduates, as you stand at the pinnacle of this significant milestone, a pivotal moment emerges when your life transitions from being influenced and shaped by others — your teachers and mentors — to a time when you contemplate how you, in turn, will shape the people and world around you.
Throughout your life, you will encounter new mentors and leaders who will guide and inspire you.
Today, I ask you to think about the legacy you will forge — a legacy that will reverberate through the lives of future generations. Embrace a purposeful existence, one in which every action is imbued with intention and serves a greater cause.
Throughout your college journey, I know you have learned and internalized many of the characteristics I am asking you to embody today — honesty, hard work, perseverance, loyalty and humility. These characteristics make for great citizens and leaders, and our communities need you and the personal and professional contributions you will make.
Our individual legacies are not measured by our names or the titles we hold. Rather, they are rooted in the values and principles we embody and the imprint we leave on the hearts and minds of those we encounter along our journey. It will be the lessons we impart, the virtues we exemplify, and the positive changes we make.
First and foremost, let honesty be your guiding light. Be unwavering in your commitment to truth, integrity and ethical conduct. In a world that sometimes values shortcuts and deception, be a beacon of your word. Demonstrate that true success can only be built upon a foundation of trust and transparency.
Hard work, too, will be at the core of your legacy. Embrace the value of diligent effort, for it is through hard work that we realize our dreams and make transformative achievements. Embody the spirit of perseverance. Challenges and setbacks will undoubtedly arise, but the relentless pursuit of your goals will set you apart.
As leaders, remember the importance of loyalty — to those you serve and those who serve under your guidance. Foster an environment of mutual respect, support and empowerment. Lift others up and create opportunities for their growth and success. True leadership lies not in the pursuit of personal gain but in the commitment to the well-being and advancement of those around you.
Let humility be your compass. True greatness is not found in self-importance but in genuine humility and a willingness to learn from others. Embrace diverse perspectives, listen deeply, and foster a culture of inclusiveness and understanding. Remember that we can have the most profound impact when we set aside our egos and respectfully collaborate.
Ultimately, graduates, the overarching goal of your legacy should be to make this world a better place for future generations.
As you embark on your careers and pursue your passions, never lose sight of the greater good. Look out for those who may be less fortunate, lend a helping hand, and advocate for justice and equality. Use your education and privilege to uplift others and positively change your communities and beyond.
As you leave the familiar halls and hills of Castleton, NVU and Vermont Tech, remember you are not alone. Lean on your fellow graduates, the faculty and staff who have supported you, the networks you have established — and the community that now expands to include all of Vermont State University.
Class of 2023, I have unwavering faith in your abilities to carry forward this legacy — your legacy — and make a lasting impact on this world.
Congratulations once again, and may you find fulfillment, purpose and joy as you embark on the next chapter of your remarkable journey. Thank you, and best wishes to each and every one of you.
Michael Smith is Vermont State University interim president.
