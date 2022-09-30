What’s being local got to do with it?

Sixty years ago, nobody in Vermont said “local banking.” They didn’t need to. There was only one way to bank: the branch close to your home, or office, or — even closer — right inside the office building itself. Your banker often was a friend or neighbor and personally knew his customers. Banking was, by definition, local. I know this because my dad managed one of those branches 60 years ago, and I managed one 40 years ago. But that was then. What’s local got to do with anything now?

