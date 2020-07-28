Despite choosing Donald Trump to be their shining example on the hill, conservatives insist they are the party of Christian family values and true American patriotism. They are also the party leading the protest against wearing face masks during this deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
For sure, the primary reason many are not wearing masks fits one of their conservative party values. Individual freedoms are paramount and overreaching (“big”) government is an enemy to be defied and dismantled. But how well does not wearing a mask square with being a Christian and a patriot? First, we’ll review some facts about this coronavirus.
We are being encouraged to wear masks to protect ourselves from others and others from ourselves. This virus spreads by way of the aerosol that comes from our noses and mouths. That aerosol is expelled not just through sneezing and coughing, but simply by talking and breathing.
Masks help block the aerosol from entering our noses and mouths. People who are infected with the virus spread it even if they don’t feel sick and show no signs of being infected. If we get the disease and recover, we can still get it again. And finally, there are highly vulnerable groups within our population, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, for example, who have a high probability of dying if they contract this disease.
Conservatives who claim they are Christian, it can be assumed, read the Bible and adhere to its teachings. Is there anything in the Bible that applies to not wearing a mask during a pandemic?
One of the Ten Commandments is “Thou shalt not kill.” We know there’s no way of knowing whether we or anyone we come into contact with is infected unless we get tested for the virus. But even if we get tested, because the virus spreads so easily and rapidly, we could contract it literally minutes after being tested. And even if we are asymptomatic, we could still have the virus and be spreading it. So what if, knowing all of this, we still choose to not wear a mask, infect someone and they die. We knowingly, willingly and willfully engaged in behavior we knew would likely cost someone their life.
Christians believe it is right to treat others as you want to be treated. If those not wearing masks believe they are in accordance with this teaching, are they saying they don’t want others to guard against giving them the virus?
Being humble, selfless and putting others first are at the core of Jesus’s teachings. If others’ needs are to not get sick and die and we choose to not wear a mask, are we being humble and putting others before ourselves?
What about this admonition from the Bible? Give to Caesar (government) what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. In most states, having to wear a mask isn’t even a local or state mandate. It’s simply a guideline officials are imploring people to follow. Of the Christian ways we’ve looked at, other than not killing someone, you would think this one would be easy to practice.
No doubt, readers could add many more examples like these to the list. But to be balanced, are there biblical passages that justify not wearing a mask during a novel coronavirus pandemic?
As for patriotism, being patriotic means loving, protecting and being loyal to the nation to which you belong. A nation is the collective people who live within the geo-political boundaries of a given country. In other words, being patriotic means loving, protecting and being loyal to, in our case, our fellow Americans. If we choose to not wear a mask during a pandemic are we loving and protecting our fellow countrymen and countrywomen?
It was a great unmasking of conservatives in 2016 when they chose to compromise all of their values and elect Donald Trump in hopes he would do away with Roe v. Wade and stop the “slaughter of innocents.” Yet they’re unwilling to do anything to stop the massacre of innocents through gun violence. And now they’re further unmasking themselves by venomously defending an action that’s leading to the deaths of even more innocents.
Mark Skelding lives in St. Albans.
