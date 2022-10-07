Last weekend’s editorial, “Make a difference,” describes the benefits of school-based mentoring programs for Vermont students during this post-COVID-19 recovery period. It cites national studies documenting the positive effects of mentoring for youth, such as better school attendance, an increased likelihood of going to college, and a reduction of risky behaviors.
I would like to highlight another form of mentoring, how it addresses other challenges youth face in 2022 and how readers can get involved.
Community-based mentorship programs are a valuable societal asset through its outreach and support to local youth. Mentors for these programs are adults from the community who step forward to be matched with a youth and voluntarily commit to meet with their youth on a regular basis, to help them with self-discovery and to explore their community, while having fun. Similar to in-school mentoring, longitudinal studies document the benefits of community-based mentoring to the youth, first and foremost, and to the community and the economy.
As someone who works with Vermont students on career development, I support mentoring for another important reason. It can remove a barrier that is all too real for many youth: the network gap. Simply stated, this gap is “a lack of access to the kinds of social and professional connections that often jumpstart a young person’s career.” This phenomenon disproportionately impacts underrepresented youth who, by virtue of their current life circumstances, cannot access the experts with whom to develop relationships to build that all-important “career currency.” Therein lies the network gap.
Community-based mentorship programs are an antidote to this problem. A mentor who is engaged with and invested in a young person can help facilitate their self-discovery and explore with them different types of career fields. Moreover, matching an underrepresented youth with an “in the know” adult can increase the youth’s self-confidence and build social capital so they can explore, plan and launch their career on more equal footing.
As such, I’d like to give a shout-out to an organization here in Rutland County that is already doing this work: The Mentor Connector. Founded in 2004, this organization has provided mentoring services to more than 1,000 youth and assisted 25 community-based organizations and schools to establish mentoring programs. Each year, it matches youth with mentors to ensure the next generation has the skills needed to thrive. The one-on-one mentors use fun, teachable moments to support youth in life skills, education and workforce development.
So, if you are 18 years of age or older, hold a valid driver’s license, can commit to a one-year volunteer experience (many friendships last much longer), and wish to make a difference in a young person’s life while having a ton of fun, email The Mentor Connector at Hello@mentorconnector.com or by telephone 802-775-3434.
I have family members who are mentors and friends whose children have been mentored. In the past, I have served on The Mentor Connector’s board of directors and am currently training mentors on career exploration strategies to use with their youth. I have seen the magic happen at The Mentor Connector. It is real. Join us.
Deborah Singiser lives in Chittenden.
