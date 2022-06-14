High school graduation season is here.
It’s time to celebrate our seniors for their many accomplishments and applaud them for 12+ years of education — especially this milestone of earning their high school diplomas. Joy and pride permeate the air where high school graduation ceremonies are held.
These ceremonies and celebrations are also an opportunity to recognize what comes next for the accomplished graduates. As we launch them into the great big world, we want them to feel supported by their community. We want them to be proud and excited about their future and chosen pathways.
And yet, are we sending these messages to all our graduating seniors?
In the recent past (and still today some would argue), the default postsecondary option has been a four-year college. This led to a widely accepted view that a bachelor’s degree outranked other credentials and was the primary avenue for success. High school graduates going off to college were held in higher esteem than those who were not; and yes, the college mattered as well. Those graduates who were not going to college were “settling” by doing "something else." Unfortunately, a genuine sense of pride in all career pathways was lost.
Perhaps it’s a reflection of how our society values work and our own bias about different types of jobs.
COVID has given us a new perspective on work, however. It shined a light on the value of jobs we typically don’t think much about — let alone celebrate. These jobs, commonly known as blue collar, entry-level, or low-skilled, became essential during the early period of the pandemic. The workers in these jobs held our society together during a terrible time of fear and uncertainty. They risked their own health and sacrificed their own well-being to show up at work when many of us were afraid to go out. These essential workers — the truck drivers, factory workers, pharmacy and grocery store staff, U.S. Postal Service workers and delivery personnel — were heroic.
The point is, all work has value, and there is dignity in all jobs.
When we restore the respect for and dignity of work — all work — we may just abandon the thought that the default option after high school is four-year college and instead, embrace all postsecondary pathways equally.
Think of it this way:
If we genuinely value our auto mechanic's garage, factories that manufacture our goods, the military that protects our country and child care centers that care for our young, we will celebrate our high school graduates who are going off to: Job Corps to train as an auto mechanic, an advanced welding institute to train as a welder, the U.S. Marine Corps to train as a combat engineer and the local community college to become a child care worker. These graduates have equal value to those pursuing a four-year degree at a well-known college. I hope that is the message conveyed to graduating seniors at all ceremonies and celebrations this spring.
In my mind, if a senior has figured out their next step — how to pursue an interest or passion after high school — that is worth celebrating in and of itself. They are not “settling” if they are pursuing their passion. Just the opposite. Considering more than half of this senior class’s high school career was during a global pandemic, this is an especially impressive achievement.
I commend them all.
Deborah Singiser lives in North Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.