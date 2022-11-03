The Vermont midterm election is right around the corner, and with one-third of the seats in the State House opening, voter registration has never been more important. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court made it clear that rights we once thought were guaranteed, will be put at risk, like reproductive liberty and the EPA’s ability to regulate fossil-fuel emissions. Never has it been more important for Vermont citizens to make sure they are electing leaders who are dedicated to protecting our health and well-being.
For these reasons, the Vermont Public Interest Research Group’s Keep Vermont Cool campaign has hosted numerous events at college campuses across the state for its ongoing #KeepVermontVoting series, including UVM, Champlain, Bennington and NVU-Lyndon, with the goal of registering as many new Vermont voters as possible. Along with registering voters, the intent of this series is to provide essential information to prospective voters about climate action, reproductive liberties, democracy and other issues presented by partner organizations, including Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, GunSense, Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Vermont AFL-CIO, The League of Women Voters, 350 Vermont, and Hunger Free Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.