As a very hot summer ends, the upcoming election has been on the minds of Vermonters. With Vermont’s summer temperatures rising by 3.1° during the past 50 years, it is clear the effects of climate change are real and present. In order to remedy the situation, we must ensure the leaders we elect will take active steps toward climate mitigation.

While our state has a green reputation, we have not been reducing our carbon emissions at the same rates as our neighbors. Living in rural areas, Vermonters drive the highest number of miles per capita on average in the Northeast. Cold temperatures and poorly weatherized buildings also force Vermonters to pay hand-over-fist for heating fuel. It should then come as no surprise the two largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in our state are transportation and heating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.