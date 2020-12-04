On Dec. 1, Kendra Bowen wrote a commentary about her concerns over children being questioned upon returning to school about whether their families got together with people outside their household during the Thanksgiving holiday. While I think she makes a good point about this perhaps not being the best way to keep schools safe from COVID-19, perhaps requiring the parents to respond to this question would have been better, I do feel she is missing the point with a number of her statements.
For instance, she states “The logic behind this canceled Thanksgiving assumes Vermonters cannot assess the warnings and risks for themselves, so the government must tell us how to behave to keep us ‘safe.’” Later, she criticizes the governor for “choosing which lives we get to celebrate” and says “I am a thinking woman and can decide that for myself.” The point I’m afraid she is missing is her decision of what is OK for her, can put others at risk. If it was only she who might pay the cost for her decision, than I would probably agree she ought to be able to make it, but it’s others who may pay the cost.
An example of this happened in Maine with a small wedding on Aug. 7 attended by 55 people where mask wearing and social distancing were not consistently practiced. Unfortunately, one of those people was infected with COVID-19 and as a result of this event, at least 177 people ended up infected with COVID-19 and seven died. None of the seven who died even attended the wedding. Those seven people didn’t decide what risk they were willing to take, they just bore the brunt of others’ decisions.
Even here in Vermont, unfortunately, in the time since she wrote her commentary, the COVID-19 death toll has risen. The inconvenient and challenging actions the governor is asking us to take are to protect others, particularly the most vulnerable, and we all need to do our part.
Dave Shepard lives in Middlesex.
