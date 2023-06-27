Here’s a clarion call for all Vermonters who like to fish or anybody, for that matter, who enjoys a day on a healthy lake.

Wake boats are large vessels powered by 500- (or so-) horsepower engines. They take on water ballast to submerge the stern. These features allow the craft to produce wakes 4 feet or greater for the benefit of rope-less wake surfing — good fun for the few who can afford the $100,000-plus price tag. But bad for just about every other user of Vermont’s public waterways, especially those out to enjoy a day’s fishing.