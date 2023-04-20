Cities around the world are increasingly investing in new approaches to engage communities in the co-creation of climate action and policymaking. There are several remarkable shifts happening across city ecosystems at the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance, as we build and scale out new, more effective, climate strategies. Vermont cities and towns, take note. The Copenhagen case study below is the latest in how cities are reconfiguring municipal structures to tackle climate change.

First, our cities are rethinking their roles and identities, and hiring climate and environmental justice directors, chief heat officers, green new dealers and climate budgeters to work across all city departments. Vermont cities and towns could benefit from these roles, too. These new hires work outside silos, and they send important messages about governance — that this work is intersectional and multidisciplinary, and that just and equitable participation is essential.

