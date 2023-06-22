Most cities that consider themselves environmental leaders have developed climate action plans that articulate how they’re reducing emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and promoting circularity and equity. Vermont cities, like Burlington and Montpelier, have done the same.

That a city has a climate action plan is no longer novel. But a plan alone doesn’t move the needle on decarbonization nor does it inherently motivate the city’s stakeholders — both public and private — to act on that plan.