The recent article regarding the Barre City/school budget is simply a repeat of past years: the never ending increase in taxes. While I think the city budget projection of 6 cents per hundred assessed property value is reasonable given the times, the more than double this rate for the school budget is not.
It is long overdue for school spending to be reined in. This simply cannot and should not continue. These times more than ever are not when to ask for more. These are times when you become more frugal and this includes school board members. I totally recognize the importance of educating our young folks, but the bulk of the school budget does not go directly to that purpose.
However, what is the first thing notably highlighted when the school budget is released to the public? Elimination of teachers or items directly affecting impact on students. This is “threatened” and happens every year that I can recall, because most, if not all, people do not want to see that happen.
Then other budget items are bypassed and/or not given a further look. How about a freeze on vacant and/or anticipated positions that would be less painful in that no one loses a job. The state has done this several times in the past when budgets were tight and continued to operate. And, better scheduling of buses (there are at least three large school buses a day going thru my small neighborhood two to three times a day with five or less children. Remote learning has been mostly the norm since March so it is unclear why so many trips with so few children require such a large bus. And with no children on the bus, meals with two school personnel are dropped off weekly. Couldn’t a smaller bus be used in these circumstances?
It is also time that city and school personnel pay more towards health insurance, a high demand on required revenue. I paid 20% of insurance premiums while employed by the state for 37 years (1968-2015). I, like many others, are now on a fixed income. I paid $2,621 for health insurance in 2020. This year, it will be more. The 1.3% Social Security increase will be quickly absorbed. My expenses don’t go down. My income does not significantly change. Do the math: more goes out than in.
Barre City has the highest tax rate in the state? Are our services, school system, any better than other parts of the state? Presenting a budget even when some school board members aren’t confident it will pass, is irresponsible. With a failed budget requiring a revote, an added expense is imposed on taxpayers already on top of a heavy burden.
Linda Shambo lives in Barre.
