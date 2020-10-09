On Nov. 3, the Berlin Town voters will be asked to give up their right/obligation to approve any changes to the town plan. Article One on the ballot asks to give the Select Board authority to unilaterally change the town plan and any bylaws. The reasoning for this seems to be that the Planning Commission wants to be able to move forward rapidly with the creation of an official “New Town Center” without needing to wait for voter approval of a new town plan incorporating the current concept.
The idea of a Berlin Town Center has been in the works since the 1990s, and I am very glad the Planning Commission is working to make this happen. But for several reasons, I believe this article should be voted down. First, do we really want to give the Select Board the authority to change town bylaws and the town plan without our approval? I don’t think so. It is important for Berlin residents to know what is happening in our town and approve any changes.
The town of Berlin has been working towards developing a “downtown” for over two decades. Prior to 2020, after much discussion and public input, the consensus idea was to convert the street in front of the Berlin Mall to a Main Street with store fronts opposite the mall entrances, replacing some of the parking spaces. This could give Berlin a main street, make the mall more pleasant and give Berlin the downtown it wants. On the Planning Commission webpage, there is a link to a 2016 report titled “Conceptual Redevelopment of Berlin Mall,” which describes this.
One of the most important points that has come out of all of the previous planning, was the importance of a “walk-able downtown.” Unfortunately, the current proposal does not meet this criterion. There is proposed housing and a restaurant at the Route 62 entrance to the mall, almost half a mile from much of the new storefront development area at the opposite end of the mall property. Do we really want more development which requires multiple automobile trips to get our shopping done? Do we really want to have to walk across the whole mall parking lot to get from Walmart to the new “Community Green?” The current proposal directly conflicts with what the town had previously worked towards.
Other concerns include: A New Town Center designation requires there be “civic and public buildings” within the town center. Therefore, plans include a future move of the town offices; do we want the Select Board to commit to a plan that requires this without a town vote? In addition, the concept includes a plan to request a “Tax Increment Financing” (TIF) district. A TIF district enables a town to use some tax funding which would normally go to the Education Fund, to pay back money borrowed to build roads, etc., within the TIF district. We would be paying to build roads to encourage development within the New Town Center with money that should go to our schools. Is this what we want? I don’t. In addition, the town has already rejected the idea of creating a TIF district once; this should not be re-visited.
Finally, one of the benefits of a New Town Center designation is a review process to ensure any development with the town center meets the town’s wishes. The designation gives the town added oversight over the details of what is built in a way that normal zoning does not. Unfortunately, the Planning Commission is doing the opposite — the proposed town center plan allows development the way the mall owners and other developers want, not what Berlin residents have clearly indicated they want during the past two decades. We should expect developers to work with us, to achieve the town center we want.
The Planning Commission had planned for public hearings, but this was de-railed by COVID-19. Unfortunately, no information is on the town webpage on the current proposal, and the paid consultant’s webpage has a map but no discussion of the proposal. This process should be slowed down until public input can be obtained.
Please vote no on Article One on the Berlin ballot. Ask the Select Board and Planning Commission to slow down and not rush the process of requesting an official “New Town Center” designation. Work with the citizens of Berlin to create a town center that we all want rather than one the developers want. Get more information out to the people of Berlin on the proposal, on the town webpage and via “Front Porch Forum.”
Thanks for listening, and don’t forget to vote.
Nat Shambaugh lives in Berlin.
