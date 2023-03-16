Those of us of a certain age will remember 1973, not so much for Richard Nixon and Watergate, but for the OPEC oil embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia in October in response to the U.S. arming Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The embargo sent fuel and gas prices soaring and derailed the global economy, causing the worst recession since the Great Depression. The American Ad Council came to the government’s aid with the ad campaign “Don’t be Fuelish.”

I remember that fall very clearly. The U.S. war in Vietnam was ending, I had an apartment in Burlington, and I felt secure working as a carpenter. The price of gasoline rose almost 50% in a few months, but as I waited in long lines at gas stations, my real anxiety was hoping the pumps would not be shut off before I got my turn. No gas, no work. I wondered if the world would ever get back to normal.

