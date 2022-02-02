An open letter to the Vermont Supreme Court Justices:
1. Absence of court rules which ensure probate judges who establish adult guardianships adhere to the statutory requirement that only the least restrictive form of guardianship necessary be ordered. If a person can meet the minimal requirements for obtaining a voluntary guardianship, there is nothing in involuntary guardianship which could be any more responsive to that person’s needs. Can there be any question that voluntary guardianship is a less restrictive form?
Why doesn’t the Supreme Court require every petition for adult guardianship in the probate court to first be processed as an application for voluntary guardianship? And only then, if voluntary guardianship is found to be inappropriate, to move on to determining whether an involuntary guardianship should be granted? How can anything less ensure the legislature’s requirement in every case is followed, that to the extent required by the individual’s actual mental and adaptive limitations only the least restrictive form of guardianship is ordered?
2. Acquiescence to the family court being used as an agent of disability discrimination. There are approximately 650 developmentally disabled adults currently under involuntary guardianship in the family court. The Legislature has in place a statutory scheme to have guardianships for certain adults with developmental disabilities created and administered in the family court, as opposed to the probate court for everyone else. Beside the issue of illegal segregation, there is a shocking deficiency in the family court procedural protections compared to the protections in the probate court, the most disturbing being voluntary guardianship is not an available option.
Without an actual case before it, the Vermont Supreme Court cannot rule the family court arrangement is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, but it can administratively complain to the Legislature and ask that the law be changed. Why hasn’t it?
In closing, each justice must consider the constitutional requirement that the judges in every state are responsible for honoring federal law where it may conflict with state law and act accordingly.
David Searles lives in Rutland City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.