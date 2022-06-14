To quote Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
The recent withdrawals from state and local office reelections has me saying thank God. Finally. The officials who had been in office sat there, did nothing and turned their backs, watching as wrongs that should’ve been made right, were made further wrong. Their true colors have been shown to us all.
If you do nothing, you are nothing. Those who stepped aside, you did this. We have our lead attorney for the State of Vermont literally walking away to go work for a gaming company. That’s apparently how he looked at his job as attorney general: a game. We have the lead prosecutor for Rutland County walking away to go work in the attorney general’s office, in some unknown capacity, because it was “a lot” being the lead prosecutor in Rutland. Senators just simply “not running again.” The list just keeps growing.
Remember this: “Trusting a weak source for strength ends up in irreparable breaks.” That’s my quote. Thank you to all of you who walked away. You were of no use in office and you will not be missed. Hopefully, the people who come after you are better than you will ever be. Obviously, elected positions don’t mean anything whatsoever to those we voters trusted enough to put into the offices they were in. If it gets to be too much, you can just walk away or just simply, “not run again.”
Apparently, that's a thing. Quit when it's too much. Next time I go to the polls, I’ll remember that the person running doesn’t care about the voter or the platform they want the votes for. The candidate just wants a vote to get their 15 minutes on the red carpet for free.
Nick Searles lives in Rutland.
