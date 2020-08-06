I am a teacher at Thatcher Brook Primary School and I have two children in a different school district. I don’t know if I should send my own kids back to school. Right now I’m looking at three different schedules. My mom has leukemia. I am wondering whether it’s OK to still see her if I go back to work. My friend who works for the Agency of Education has been told they’re not going back to work at least until there’s a vaccine — that’s right, the AOE who makes decisions for us in education. I have asthma and get anxiety when I can’t breathe well. Will I be able to wear a mask for eight hours? I don’t know. This is part of my story. Every teacher has their own story, as do all of you. Everyone is struggling.
I’m writing to you because I heard the board would like teacher input. How are the teachers feeling? I’m guessing the same as anyone right now, scared and overwhelmed. I wish things were like every other year. I wish I could just set up my classroom and go back to exploring with the children. Learning with the children, laughing with the children, nothing brings me more joy. We had to close schools in March because it wasn’t safe. Now with higher numbers, we’re planning on going back to school blindly with hundreds of unanswered questions.
Last August during in-service, we found ourselves in training for how to fight back if attackers entered our classroom. We were in shock to think our jobs now required us to prepare this way. This summer, we’re spending not just in-service but most of our summer trying to figure out how to proceed in the midst of a pandemic. We’re at home researching, attending Zoom meetings and trying to answers questions that no one has answers to.
Sure, people have opinions, but unless you successfully taught and lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, then, like me, you don’t know if we’re making the right decisions. The New York Times on July 30 published an article, “Children May Carry Coronavirus at High Levels, Study Finds.” Dr. Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, stated that, if the results of this study hold up, she’d be worried about schools opening. She pointed out that opening schools is going to open up and multiply new chains of transmission. This virus is new. We have seen how the flu and strep throat spread through our schools. Are we all going to be tested? If so, will it be regularly?
We are all going through trauma right now and need to support each other as a community. I read a recent Front Porch Forum post suggesting taking money from teachers salaries to pay parents, well as telling us as teachers to accept that we’re essential and to do our job. How valued does that make a teacher feel? I love my job and my students. Medical offices are fully equipped with protection and see patients one at a time. There are medical procedures that must be done to save lives, that is essential! We will follow guidelines and pretend they are going to be followed perfectly. I spent a week in March teaching hand-washing skills and about germs and still saw children licking tables at snack time. We are currently deciding what to do in a month virtually because it’s safer than meeting in a large group.
Remote learning is not ideal but it is safe. In-person learning is not going to be what we’re all used to. We’re not going to be able to interact with each other naturally with guidelines we have to follow to keep each other safe. “Normal learning” is not on the table during a pandemic. No matter what is decided on for this fall, teachers will dig as deep as we can and give as much of ourselves to our students as possible because we care. We care so much about these children and about each other. We care about parents struggling. We worry about families getting what they need. We hope schools won’t turn into COVID-19 hotspots. We hope our kids won’t get sick. We hope the numbers in Vermont are a reason to go back to school. We hope no one dies. But at the end of the day, the acceptable number of deaths is zero.
I think our only guarantee of safety is remote learning. I believe the HUUSD administration’s original plan was well thought out and the “toe-dipping” approach was made with justified caution. Virtual learning (while it might be difficult) will not kill us, but COVID-19 might.
Thank you for your time. I really appreciate all that you do for our community.
Amy Scribner is a preschool teacher at Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury.
