After reading the lead article in the Rutland Herald of April 15-16, I wrote this to Brian Collamore, our senior state senator, who has been very supportive of Castleton University.
Hello, Brian Collamore:
I want to thank you for all your efforts to save our library. For now, at least there is a pause, and one of the perpetrators is gone. We are very relieved. This has given us a little hope in what seems to be a dark time for Castleton. Your support is very much appreciated.
We remember back a few years ago with the shocking demise of Green Mountain College followed by St. Joe’s, then-chancellor Jeb Spaulding took a hard look and concluded that, in this time of diminishing enrollments and higher costs, Vermont could no longer afford to support four separate state college campuses. He recommended closing what seemed to be the dying colleges in order to put state resources into strengthening the one or two successful ones. This was so unpopular that Spaulding was forced to resign. But looking back at our continuing deficits, we wonder if Jeb Spaulding might have been right.
Under Sophie Zdatny, the new chancellor, a largely northern administration took charge, determined to save Lyndon and Johnson. Unfortunately, her two consolidation schemes — first NVU and now the present one — do not seem to have excited the happy student response that was anticipated. In fact, the opposite has occurred. Student protests and a general mistrust of the central office in Montpelier has followed. This fall, as the “Grand Scheme” (as she calls it) is about to go into effect, enrollments have fallen to dangerous record lows. We are obliged to ask — are mergers, with their top-down management system, the answer, or even a good idea?
In spite of vociferous and often angry opposition, Zdatny forced Castleton to become part of her one-college grand scheme. Dave Wolk called this “a hostile takeover” We never believed her purpose was to help Castleton, which was already doing well. Instead, the idea seemed to be if you sufficiently plundered Castleton, borrowing from its success, you might somehow find the means to save the failing northern campuses.
We are less than happy about this. Since 2018, our faculty has been reduced from 102 to 78, and similarly, our staff. Five more years of continued cutbacks, of which the library was a part, may cause irreversible damage to our university. The loss of our name, our identity and our on-campus president is a situation that is becoming increasingly destructive.
If I could be allowed to dream, I might envision a different future for Castleton. This would be one in which we leave forever the VSU to live or die serving northern Vermont. Free of their interference, and with our own on-campus president, in touch with students and faculty alike, we would become again “the small college with a big heart.” And beyond our campus, perhaps we could fill a void and become the university that serves all of southern Vermont (perhaps, as once before, with satellite branches in Bennington, Springfield, Rutland, Killington, etc.). Wouldn’t this serve the state of Vermont better than another dying campus?
Jonathan Scott is a professor at Castleton University and lives in Castleton.
Editor’s note: Subsequently, Scott states Charlotte Gerstein of the Castleton University library has reported that, though the plan to eliminate books has been “paused,” the library staff was informed on Monday (April 17) they will not be hired back after the summer.
