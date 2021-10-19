Dear Rutland:
As a former resident of this beautiful state, I have a question. With the push to go completely off fossil fuels by Bernie Sanders and others in our government, have they shown you which mountain tops and which valleys will be cleared for the installation of solar farms and wind turbines?
After visiting California and seeing the amount of land used for these types of green energy, I just wonder if your local politicians have explained that to you. As I said, I am a former resident who still has a lot of relatives living in this fine state. I find it funny that they don’t tell us all of the details when they (politicians) decide what is best for us, without explaining everything, and only tell us just enough to buy into their plans.
Take a look at their investments when they go into office and then look at where they are investing their money when they start pushing their agendas. Ever wonder how they become multi-millionaires on a six-figure salary, after just a few years in the Congress or Senate?
I am not against green energy at all but think about this, we can go days and even a week with very little or no sunshine (solar panels need sunlight to make electricity) and also remember the wind blows during the day, not every day, and at night, the wind slows down. If we made everything that we have now run on green energy — cars, our business and our homes — do you know how much energy we can get from these green sources?
Remember also, all business and homes that use oil or natural gas for their fuel will need to install electric heaters in their homes. Who will pay for that? You may get a tax break, but you will still be stuck with the bulk of the cost. I think Bernie might have left that out of their details.
Oh, maybe we can have battery back-up systems so when there is no wind or solar. I wonder where and how big they would need to be to supply the amount of electricity needed to run your homes and business.
I think that we need a comprehensive energy grid but to say we will go completely green by 2035 is going to cost every person in this country a lot more than these politicians are letting on. Yes, I do work in the natural-gas industry. I believe we can use all sorts of energy but not the way some of our folks in Washington say.
Yes, I believe the climate is changing, but it has always been and always will. There has been warmer times and colder times than we are experiencing now. Doesn’t it make you wonder how they are finding artifacts in the mountains of Europe that were under the ice for thousands of years — how did they get there?
Patrick Scott lives in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.
