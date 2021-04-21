If you don't care about Earth Day, then let me put it this way —
Someone scratches graffiti on a church or a synagogue or a mosque, or wherever you believe your God resides; and here, where you pledge your love to Him for the earthly gifts he has bestowed, immediately you are deeply offended and angry.
You demand explanation and justice. You meet in groups large and small, and plan new ways to protect the property. (At times, some have acted as guards for months, armed and ready.) All this and more for a defilement often characterized as verbal abuse, vandalism and too often as racially offensive. All because someone or some group has scratched words or pictures on a building or wall without the owner's permission. Defilement is most likely the best word to describe the emotional impact on people who worship in these buildings.
Certainly, if we could know, your God must also feel defiled. He bestowed on you your beliefs and has given you the greatest gift you cannot live without — Earth, the planet that sustains all you do here in the time you have here. Every belief, I would think, cherishes the beauty and grandeur of Earth as God's masterpiece, his most treasured possession, which he has let us borrow, so to speak.
And in some beliefs, He has told us to seek domain over it all. We are the caregivers. But the question is do we care?
Do we care if our carbon footprint is contaminating the air we breathe?
Do we care if global warming — which in every way accelerates the seas to rise, drowning the trees — creates storms that kill thousands of people; conditions that push animal and plant life to nonexistence?
Do we care nothing could be considered more wrong than, as some of us do, denying humans are at fault for global warming — a denial driven by gross misinformation and unquenchable greed?
Most importantly, do we care that, by not properly tending to these earthly problems, we are essentially defiling (scratching graffiti on) all that God loves?
If we purport to love our God, and are outraged if someone writes on the walls of His "house," how can we think we have no responsibility to do all we can to protect this majestic God-given gift?
Today, Earth Day, should be celebrated everyday. So, if we really truly love our God, let's put how we live in the proper order of importance. How? Stop scratching and start caring.
Louis Scott lives in Chittenden.
