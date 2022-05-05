When I read in this newspaper, a few issues ago, that after hearing a presentation about the lack of a labor force and our inability to attract young people to live in our state; several high level state officials seemed surprised by the findings — and all around you could read about exclamations, such as, 'this situation is sobering" (direct quote).
Sobering as in first hearing about a serious issue, problem or situation.
Their sobering surprise prompted my personal sobering thought that 20 years ago Vermont published a piece of its own research in an economic Dashboard that showed the state had a demographic problem that had to be addressed immediately to avoid dire future situations; such as the lack of a labor force, an aging population, inability to attract new businesses, a negative birth rate, consolidation of schools the economic demise of downtown areas.
A sobering thought, some 20 years old.
My next thought: What has the state done about the problem?
This thought, too, was sobering after I heard what was being done.
If you ask town and various stakeholder officials about what is being done, they will show you a long list of activities that they have done and are currently doing to solve the problem — but few of these activities demonstrate a true appreciation of the economic impact our population crisis exerts.
In spite of 20 years of active solutions the demographic problem is getting worse.
And even worse, if you consider the number of our current state executives who do not demonstrate that they are aware of this sobering problem nor how sobering it is.
Oh yes there was one exclamation by the governor. It went like this: Everything we do must reflect solutions to this problem.
I agree! And we need to start right now.
Here's how:
First, all elected officials should do some research about how organizations and countries (for example, go to war or face emergencies). What preparations must be made, what delaying barriers removed, what people need to be involved, what funding must be allocated.
Second, under the auspices of the governor, everyone has to approach the demographic problem we face as if it were the most important economic issue the state faces.
Because it is.
Third, to solve this crisis emergency, measures must be taken.
For example, there should be a population team or department led by a responsible champion who has the authority and power to work collaboratively across governmental departments that most directly influence the actions and resources to solve the problem: housing, education, labor training, immigration, state communications to the community and to those demographic segments we need to live here, legal regulations and approval processes that will require quick change, officials educated about transformative and creative thinking. For starters.
Our population problem represents a fundamental economic emergency (crisis).
And until we recognize it as so and organize to solve it deftly, this problem will continue to erode the values and lifestyle Vermonters have come to demand and enjoy.
The dire economic and social implications of our population shortfalls will not be solved as long as we all live with a bias called, The Ostrich Effect.
If it needs further explanation. According to mainstream psychologists, the ostrich effect occurs when we humans deny and ignore the facts and evidence of a situation and choose to create an alternative, more pleasant reality.
Vermont, our demographic problem is an E.M.E.R.G.E.N.C.Y.
Louis Scotellaro
Chittenden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.