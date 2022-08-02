I fathered two of them. I was born in 1936, not 1946, the official demographic date of the “Boomer” generation and the fathers of the millennials. Although born demographically 10 years too soon, and a member of the “Silent Generation,’’ I was a very early-on active believer in the tenets of a branch of the boomer generation called hippies — and with such proclivity, I raised my two millennials.
I was recently brought back to the memories of the best of those times after my kids told me why so many younger members of their generation don’t come to live and work full time in Vermont. Most happily come to visit to enjoy and experience an abundance of outside-in-nature activities to satisfy their constantly questioning lives but for them, there are not enough of what they call urban (city) experiences here. These millennials and millions like them need both kinds of experience in order to fulfill their version of the American Dream.
I came to Vermont in the ‘60s because of the skiing and the après, not much more. There were a few après restaurants in Killington (still there) and two Wobbly Barns (one in downtown Rutland) and a few other popular places. And I was surrounded in the stuff that made for terrific socializing and dating. I just simply began talking about anything to do with Vermont skiing or the latest ski equipment or if you owned a Vermont chalet — any of it would just about guarantee company for the next road trip. My generation came to ski and party hard because the state welcomed us to do both; many of us stayed.
At this time, there weren’t all the salty outdoor activities there are now — not many skimobiles, no snowboards, no wall climbing, mountain biking, kite flying, canopy walking, back country hiking, remote hiking adventures or remote location camping, not much river running and so much more — all at any moment’s notice, a red-blooded millennial can handily list in a few breaths.
On the other hand, not many know of the tens of thousands of activities and places there are in the state, all of which can be deemed urban experiences, such as hundreds of unusual galleries and museums, moviemaking organizations and festivals, the Weston Playhouse, the Rutland Paramount, the unique craft breweries with eating experiences onsite and the thousands of different beers, the upscale Northshire Bookstore, the chic B&Bs, the one-of-a-kind Hildene, Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and its welcoming of so many Canadians, Lake Champlain, it’s festivals and concerts, Vermont’s Village Voice, Seven Days where you can read every day about the best of nightlife and about all types of entertainments, the Big Picture Theater and Cafè; international Cabot cheese; the idyllic Vermont ski lodges, University of Vermont with a top-rated medical school, spiritual venues, holistic health technique centers, numerous exercise clubs and spas throughout the state, including two major Buddhist ashrams — and on and on that are Vermont’s ever-growing urban experiences, the environmental and gathering experiences that can supply some of the answers to millennials when, as one Adam Hague tells us, “We gauge our success and sense of happiness by (experiences) not directly related to money, fame or power.”
I have a communication idea to help interest millennials in coming to live here. It will help create more awareness of our urban experiences.
1. Let the state sponsor a series and print a quantity of attractively designed display boxes in cooperation with the various and different urban experience venues. The box will hold the advertising literature of these businesses along with a positioning explanation and a number of Vermont urban experience discount certificates, such as reduced rate stays, travel vouchers, discounted tickets to performances and festivals — all to incent millennials to visit the state and experience for themselves the many urban activities we offer.
2. These value-added information boxes will be distributed at various locations throughout the state, sold at reduced rates or free to non-Vermonters.
3. At all town gatherings where we currently have formal presentations of the advantages and benefits of living and working in our state, we have these compilations available.
4. Contact selected colleges and university bookstores and negotiate to have these so-called “Vermont Urban Experience Dream Boxes” sold at these school locations.
5. Book to have an information booth at appropriate professional trade and vocational shows where these boxes would be displayed.
6. Stop spending so much time on communication content that emphasizes the state’s environmental activities and less on urban gatherings.
7. Investigate the new social media outlets where might we find “influencers’ suited for our new messaging.
What I am recommending is a proven communications initiative to reach prospects with persuasive messaging early in the “buying” decision process. Vermont, we need millennials to live, work and thrive here.
What we have to do more of is share greater honesty, as it were, to realistically impact the millennials’ “happiness” definition. We need to get serious about lowering state taxes, developing more and creative affordable housing, offering free child care for a period of time, creating business opportunity; and spend enough ad dollars to project that we know how to do the right things about DEI and transformative thinking. When we are more successful with these activities, we will truly affect a generation wherein power, fame and money are taken out of their happiness equation.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
