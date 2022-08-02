I fathered two of them. I was born in 1936, not 1946, the official demographic date of the “Boomer” generation and the fathers of the millennials. Although born demographically 10 years too soon, and a member of the “Silent Generation,’’ I was a very early-on active believer in the tenets of a branch of the boomer generation called hippies — and with such proclivity, I raised my two millennials.

I was recently brought back to the memories of the best of those times after my kids told me why so many younger members of their generation don’t come to live and work full time in Vermont. Most happily come to visit to enjoy and experience an abundance of outside-in-nature activities to satisfy their constantly questioning lives but for them, there are not enough of what they call urban (city) experiences here. These millennials and millions like them need both kinds of experience in order to fulfill their version of the American Dream.

