A while ago, I spent a truly enlightening day discussing the plight of our country's homeless with Diane Niland, author of the book "Dismazed and Driven." After spending 13 years directing several homeless shelters and helping get federal laws written to treat the homeless with more compassion, Niland hit the road in an RV to begin a two-decade juggernaut-like journey around the country chronicling and recording homeless families in every state. Diane's travails into the painful existence of homeless families unquestionably gives her the credentials to expertly opine on the subject of the poor and low income individuals who, as of 2017, totaled 140 million human beings (including 38 million children and 74 million women).

Synchronistically (at least I like to think so rather than coincidentally), I was reading a book by Jane McGonigal titled "Imaginable." The author is a game theory expert who has creatively developed game laws into very successful methods for predicting futures and easing the process for making difficult decisions.

