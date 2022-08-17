A while ago, I spent a truly enlightening day discussing the plight of our country's homeless with Diane Niland, author of the book "Dismazed and Driven." After spending 13 years directing several homeless shelters and helping get federal laws written to treat the homeless with more compassion, Niland hit the road in an RV to begin a two-decade juggernaut-like journey around the country chronicling and recording homeless families in every state. Diane's travails into the painful existence of homeless families unquestionably gives her the credentials to expertly opine on the subject of the poor and low income individuals who, as of 2017, totaled 140 million human beings (including 38 million children and 74 million women).
Synchronistically (at least I like to think so rather than coincidentally), I was reading a book by Jane McGonigal titled "Imaginable." The author is a game theory expert who has creatively developed game laws into very successful methods for predicting futures and easing the process for making difficult decisions.
Ruminating on the contents of both books, I read in a Herald article that during the past six years, Vermont has spent around $460 million on its homeless problem and now is reviewing results, examining why the effort and expenditure didn't result in easing the problem. There will be an intense investigation into the failure.
To this investigation, to this important issue, I would like to make a few suggestions, not transformative ideas per se, which is my usual approach. My commentaries most often offer concrete transformative ideas with the intent to prompt widespread, transformative, public thinking to help bring millennials to our state.
How Vermont handles the homeless issue is very important to millennials as are all state projects and policies. To attract millennials, Vermont needs to have an image of embracing new progressive solutions for governance; it must be viewed as getting things done expediently, where understanding the needs of its people outweigh the usual petty political wrangling, where opportunities and lifestyle are driven by experiences (the millennial mantra) not money, power or fame.
If you are a state leader or policy influencer, please accept these suggestions to better deal with our share of this national problem:
— Read the two books mentioned. The contents will give you new insights, direction and several methods to better discover what efforts will work to solve the problem.
— Use what I call the Reader's Digest method when reading. First read the introduction; here you will find the author's intention and position. Then read the table of contents. Finally, read the chapters that seem most relevant to the author's intent. This method allows you to digest the key areas in less reading time. Often, many people using this method will actually read the whole book and retain more of the information presented.
— If the opportunity is there, hire these authors as project consultants: money well spent, without question.
— If you are part of the team or department reviewing the past efforts, don't spend too much time finding fault. Start anew. Think transformatively about the issue. Analyzing the past effort to seek a new plan often leads to solving the problems with the same old ideas: nothing gained here.
— As you plan, keep asking yourself, "Is this way transformative? Will this idea be attractive to young people?"
— The homeless issue is complex and confusing due to the fact one size does not fit all, although many states make great efforts to do so. But what needs to be addressed first is a suitable shelter, not an expedient one for families especially — seems obvious but so fundamental it is often forgotten amid the poverty or mental or health pieces.
Transforming homelessness is a time- and budget-consuming effort under the best of circumstances. But if Vermont can develop creative solutions, even partial ones, it will contribute a great amount of benefit to the state image needed to attract millennials, the generation we absolutely need to live and work here in order to avoid a dire economic future.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
