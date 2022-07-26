Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): there is a rub.
We all enthusiastically agree that diversity, equity and inclusion are absolutely necessary in the modern workplace, if not in every nuance of our lives: Diversity — the presence and acceptance of human differences; Equity — opportunities available to all marginalized individuals; Inclusion — doesn’t leave any person, group or part out.
Now, when we combine these agreed-upon social principles into a definition of DEI, we might get a term used to describe policies and programs that promote the representation and participation of different groups of individuals, including people of different ages, races and ethnicities, abilities and disabilities, religious beliefs and sexual orientation. However, there is a rub. It is the policies and programs piece that would assure uninterrupted reality to the principles we all agree belong in one’s living out a life.
When Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish, two of the three founders of the ‘Declaration of Inclusion’ successfully convince a Vermont town to sign and accept the principles of DEI (60 towns and the state have already done so, including Rutland), they walk away at the time not knowing how the town plans to institute and execute DEI policies and programs. Most towns don’t know either.
I would like to help with this problem for one very important reason other than DEI is the right thing to do. The reason is, if Vermont towns don’t commit to the DEI Declaration, we drastically reduce our chances of attracting young people to live, work and thrive in our state. If our youth attraction activities fail (in which DEI policies play a major role), those of us who continue to live here will face a very dire economic and lifestyle future.
I did some research including ideas from the Urban Institute and the National League of Cities and several consultants — ideas supported by considerable evidence, that I want to share in this commentary. First, let me say I am not expressing my hubris by insinuating I alone have informed answers.
The fact is the state has a department addressing DEI, is in contact with the National League of Cities, and there is a native consulting firm developing DEI training seminars. There is also a state budget from which towns can access funding to underwrite their DEI programs and policies (so far, no town has asked for money).
What I want to do is move the towns to a simple set of actions that I found in various sources, researched. I am hoping these steps could be an acceptable pathway to a realistic town by town tactical plan:
1. Seek community input. Test the timbre of who in the town are the most marginalized citizens. Find the barriers to DEI. acceptance.
2. Choose a DEI initiative director (an aldermen, an energetic advocate, a town champion as it were) who will spearhead and be responsible for DEI activity — who can act as the contact with, and the repository of, state information and direction. (Note larger Vermont towns have such people on the payroll.)
3. Train trainers — DEI ambassadors. For example, after the initiative director and hopefully several others, attend a state seminar or gain insight from other sources, this person trains others to be ambassadors — town citizens who can spread information, set examples, be the locals who can identify the opportunities and barriers to DEI acceptance.
4. Seek help. There are numerous state and private entities that can offer experienced direction and resources for town DEI tactics.
5. After identifying the most marginalized town citizens, begin here to exercise remedial activity to include such citizens in your town’s activities, embracing the initial issues at-hand projects that your town truly welcomes all peoples.
6. Enrich all the activities your town might already have been doing before you formalized your DEI effort. Often such activities can be found in various employee programs within local organizations, large and small.
7. Involve local businesses in your initial activity. Businesses seeking more employees or searching for ways to keep employees innovating and productive are among the most advantaged after embracing DEI.
8. Be transformative. Always enrich what you might learn about what is being done.
DEI activities are among the most ideal opportunities for creativity and transformative thinking. Just think about it. The more people who are ‘included,’ the more knowledge and ideas you can access to formulate transformative activities.
Let me end by fracturing again Shakespeare’s verse: from “there’s the rub” (Hamlet) to “if you prick us, do we not bleed” (The Merchant of Venice). The latter verse starkly illustrates we are all deserving of equity and inclusion — no matter our beginnings, beliefs or bent.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
