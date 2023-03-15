When changing locations, most U.S. citizens are flocking to the Southwest and far West, although East Coast states are among the most environmentally active. This fact surprises me when reliable sources tell us “A majority of Americans see global climate change as a major threat along with infectious disease, terrorism and nuclear weapons.” (Pew Institute)
When the “greenest states” are graded by various environmental groups, Vermont places #5, rated so by its attention to its carbon footprint, air quality, waste management and wildlife policy initiatives. Vermont is among the top 10 states rated by the U.S. Green Building Authority as a leader in energy and environmental design.
To some, all this is not news. But to those who prepare Vermont’s state communication, it seems to me, it is news.
Our current communication emphasizes mountains and trails to walk, run, ski and ride; things to do; places to eat; and scenery marked by bucolic farms, covered bridges and snow-covered mountains; a few farmers markets for good measure; and an active art economy. All good stuff but nothing that so many other states offer, many offering more such lifestyle activities and with a more hospitable climate.
What I don’t see in the state communication are the so much and so highly rated environmental benefits to combat the threat of global climate change.
Without spreading disaster scenarios, there are many ways to advertise what Vermont does to address a major societal concern.
Certainly, all the scenic and things to do are important content, but they are not psychic elements that resonate with meaningful and exclusive reasons why people should come to our state to live, work and play.
Without preaching the end of the world, we should replace so much landscape photos, for example, with content, themes and graphics that promote the state’s passion for extraordinary environmental policy and activities.
If we want more young people to live here to enhance our population mix, we need to give the green (verde) in our name more substantial meaning than what our evergreen forests project.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
