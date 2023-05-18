By definition: “A carbon tax is a tax levied on the carbon emissions required to produce goods and services.” Carbon taxes are intended to make visible the “hidden” social costs of carbon emissions. Businesses are encouraged to seek remedies to reduce the burden of paying the tax. Essentially, such a tax is meant to incentivize or punish (depending on your viewpoint of taxation in general) and result in a common good. Just for now, keep all this in mind as I mind-tinker further.
Vermont has an ever-worsening aging problem that exerts adverse economic and downward social pressure on everyday living — a problem that presently shows no sign of a solution. With the lack of affordable housing as a major barrier, the state can’t attract younger generations to move, live and work here.
It does attract young people to play here — some of whom buy houses, but the houses are mostly very costly, often vacation category, homes and certainly not in the price range of the average younger person. Even the state’s rental costs are not what you would describe as affordable. The state mostly attracts affluent older people (over age 55), coming here to retire to large and very expensive housing. This older population emigration only exacerbates Vermont’s existing demographic problem.
Right now, most houses built in Vermont have a median cost of $400,000 — with an increasing number of houses selling in the million-dollar range. Right now, a developer of a multiple housing project is asked by the state to assign a number of units to be designated affordable. But the specific number is usually debated and compromised — seldom proportional to need. And as this experience demonstrates, the number of affordable housing currently is totally inadequate for the state’s needs.
Like the companies obliged to pay a carbon tax are not consciously opposed to the common good, Vermont developers, I believe, are not focused on further damaging the state’s ability to attract young people to live here yet may need fair-minded “incentive” to be more contributory to the common good. So perhaps the state could impose a type of carbon tax or, more aptly, let’s call it a demographic tax.
At its core, it would compel multiple housing developers to include a greater, fixed number of affordable units in all projects. It would also direct high-end single home developers to pay a tax for building these types of housing. The state’s demographic tax, of course, should have incentives to more easily convince both types of developers to build housing more reflective of the state’s needs (maybe resembling the carbon credit model).
Certainly a viable idea if tax and incentives are combined in a palatable way, maybe this suggestion is a bit optimistic but, at the same time, still, it is a well-intentioned idea more reflective of the common good. Without such direct reflective policies by Vermont leadership, I believe, the state’s demographic problem will continue to be passed through a myriad of futile solution attempts until the population crisis becomes an immovable part of Vermont’s landscape.
Vermont: “A very expensive place to live; inhabited by very old people living a very menial type of lifestyle.”
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
