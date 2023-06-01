Al Wakefield is one of the originators of the Vermont Town Inclusion Agreement. And currently, among so many others, is actively involved in Vermont’s “welcoming and belonging” initiative.

More than 15 years ago, I met Al, literally running into him as we both maneuvered toward the door at the Chittenden post office. As we both avoided getting knocked in the head by the door, I said, “How are you?” rather than the more appropriate “excuse me” as we bumped shoulders. Al responded with a greeting I never forgot. “I am fine. But more importantly, how are you?” At the time, the response reminded me of my last car-buying experience, when my wallet was warning me about what not to say.

