Al Wakefield is one of the originators of the Vermont Town Inclusion Agreement. And currently, among so many others, is actively involved in Vermont’s “welcoming and belonging” initiative.
More than 15 years ago, I met Al, literally running into him as we both maneuvered toward the door at the Chittenden post office. As we both avoided getting knocked in the head by the door, I said, “How are you?” rather than the more appropriate “excuse me” as we bumped shoulders. Al responded with a greeting I never forgot. “I am fine. But more importantly, how are you?” At the time, the response reminded me of my last car-buying experience, when my wallet was warning me about what not to say.
Years later, after I got to know Al, I realized the great sincerity and genuineness of the man.
As Al and Bob Harnish continue to make inclusion presentations to more towns, they and many Vermonters feel the need to do more to show how important and sincere is the Vermont promise of the DEI provisions. Certainly, more visibility will help. And DEI acceptance is getting done as more effort is applied and more Vermonters realize how important it is to the well-being of the state to have everyone feel as if they belong — and entitled to the same and equal opportunities.
I like to suggest we all begin to take the time to greet each other in ways represented by sincere feelings and heartfelt emotions. Let’s take every opportunity in groups, events, wherever, to greet each other, friends and strangers of every ilk — “How are you?” “Have a great day.” “I’m (your name) and welcome to Vermont.” “Nice to meet you.” “I am glad you’re here.” — and mean it, said with earnestness, meaning, kindness and the desire to help.
Once we all honestly believe that all belong in Vermont, we will hasten to the day when Vermont is nationally recognized as a place in which diversity, equality and inclusion are so ingrained. No swinging door or inadvertent bumping is required to solicit a warm and sincere welcome to be an equal member and owner of opportunity in the Green Mountains.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
