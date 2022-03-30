Have we thought about cultural housing to solve our demographic problems?
This is a transformative idea I think will enrich the benefit package Vermont is offering to address the state’s most elusive solution: that is, changing the mix of our population or said, more specifically, to attract and accommodate young people (ages 18 to 35) to live, work and play in our state. And while we are at it, convince the young people already here, to stay here.
In the somewhat same light, Burlington is in the midst of developing ‘pod type, little house communities’ to help its homeless population enjoy greater safety and comfort while they work their way out of the street life that offers only greater poverty, depression and addiction. Many other states, too, have initiated similar innovative housing projects to solve specific and demanding problems: for example, some states have built ‘little house communities’ to speed the building process and lower building costs. I think these ideas and many like them are transformative.
My cultural housing idea relates to the Burlington initiative in that both specifically address an important demographic need in a creative way. Vermont has a demographic problem that is eroding the values of those of us now living here have long enjoyed and have expected. To continue to enjoy these values, Vermont needs to attract young people to live, work and play in our state, and stay, essentially, life long.
One way is to continue to take advantage of the opportunity (although, tragic as it is) that the current worldwide refugee situation offers. America will be accepting thousands of refugees in the coming months. Our federal government will be reaching out to the states to accommodate and welcome all people from various cultures and backgrounds. Many states in need of increasing population will be competing with Vermont. So, we will have to offer the best benefit package, so to speak.
Housing is a major issue and there are now several Vermont initiatives to build new housing — unfortunately, with old ideas. To enrich the attractiveness of living in Vermont, let’s build with cultural innovation in mind. In our houses, we each customize our home environment to reflect our beliefs, our backgrounds, our emotions and our need to have a home in which life’s stressors take a brief sabbatical and the home environment and activities come front and center to nourish us.
Since so many of the displaced come from Eastern Europe, what can we do to extend our welcome to include housing that reminds them of their homeland, that most likely they will never be able to return to? If we do this welcome and empathetic benefit right, not only will we attract more to live in Vermont, cultural housing will help keep refugees here, who too often move after a short while to places more accommodating to their overall cultural preferences.
Right now, Afghans and Ukrainians will be seeking their homes in U.S. states. The opportunity, actually seen as beneficial by the governor, is a grand one to improve our population mix and by doing so, help us preserve our Vermont values — expected, needed and enjoyed.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.