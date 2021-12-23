The Williamstown Historical Society is signing up members! Come join us as we collect, preserve and display our town's history and memories. Membership numbers are important by themselves. Not only do the dues help pay our general expenses, but this number also bears witness to the support folks have for our mission and existence. The dues are reasonable ($10 and up), and the volunteer and social opportunities are many.
Our museum building is generally closed for the colder months, but there are at least four current activities we are engaged in this winter: wrapping up the beam work to address the sag in the bottom floor; collecting information for an updated Williamstown business directory; developing an active relationship with the Paine Mountain School District; and finding a suitable replacement for our longtime and now outgoing treasurer, Brenda Palin.
This next year, the society will be looking to work on some other projects, too. There is an active interest in expanding the hours we can open the museum building to the public, and the time has come to begin a process of reviewing and revising the society’s collection of artifacts. And, as always, folks are needed to staff our special events.
As president, I will also be advancing a proposal to form a committee that will develop a long-term capital plan to ensure our museum building is maintained and improved over the years. Our building is a true town treasure. It was originally built on Construction Hill as a Universalist Church, and then was moved to the current location where the Odd Fellows constructed the second floor and then some time later, it was passed on to the Williamstown Historical Society. For well over a century, our town’s residents have used that building for worship, civic meetings and now a museum. We are obligated to respect that history by taking proper care of what is our single largest historical artifact — our museum building.
So, to relist: building floor work; updated business directory; active relationship with schools; treasurer; more staffing time for open hours; collections; displays; and long-term capital plan. There are also the more mundane but just as important activities such as yard work and general cleaning, and please feel free to make more suggestions.
The Williamstown Historical Society needs you, your time and your expertise. We can’t be a community organization without community participation. Contact me for more information through any of the following: (mail) Williamstown Historical Society, P.O. Box338, Williamstown, VT 05679; (email) WVTHistoricalSociety@gmail.com; (phone) Rama Schneider at 1-802-433-5441, (phone) Becky Watson at 1-802-433-5565.
Rama Schneider lives in Williamstown.
