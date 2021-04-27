Recently, a reader from Williamstown wrote about abuse problems with the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts. While I do not have enough information about the Boy Scouts, I do feel I can make some comments about the Catholic Church.
I have to agree with him that the abuse issues are horrendous and, unfortunately, have not been fully resolved. The question is — why not? Maybe it is because the church, being formed of human beings, has again succumbed to human temptations of greatness rather than relying on divine leadership.
One model to explain the cyclical nature of human societal issues can be summed up as follows: 1 — Hard times make strong people; 2 — Strong people build good times; 3 — Good times breed weak people; 4 — Weak people allow hard times.
Viewed from this model, the Catholic Church grew strong because it was persecuted and was a definite alternative to the mainstream culture. However, once being accepted fully as a partner in society, especially after World War II, the church seems to have slowly focused on enjoying their new status rather than continuing to be a conscience to the nation.
The cycles of the church and society have converged. Hard times flourish both in the church and in our society. Society cannot help the church and the church cannot help society. The church needs to get back to its real role of sacrificially bringing a message of hope to people, a hope that, if lived out, will help return true prosperity and peace.
I suspect the Williamstown reader is an intelligent and capable individual. If he has the inner courage to objectively look at history, he will find virtually everything he admires and considers to be right in life and society, is founded in the truths preserved and taught by the Catholic Church right from the beginning.
Whatever is humanly possible to restore in society is only possible if guided by truth. Deny this and continue to see the pain and destruction around you. Embrace it and find the inner peace and joy that has a hope of bringing the greatest amount of human flourishing. The final question for all of us is — will I honestly search for the truth?
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.