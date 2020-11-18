Starting around March 15, I was writing letters to The Times Argus, to our governor and others, encouraging the use of masks to help control the COVID-19 spread. Of course, those were the good old days when The Times Argus was printing the CDC guidelines not to wear a mask. I had the luck to find and follow very sound coverage of the developing pandemic and to follow the scientific data as it was coming in. I knew by March that masks would be a very important part of an effort — but it was not a cure-all.
We still needed a treatment. Interestingly, we found a treatment by the end of April but because of our weird politics, we never were able to use it in an organized manner. The science, however, shows that treatment (which cannot be named on social media) and at least one other show positive results if used early. Used early is the key.
Right now, cases are exploding in our area, including in our nursing homes, and the only thing authorities offer is imprisonment in our homes and nursing homes until you recover or get bad enough to be hospitalized. Way back in the spring, courageous doctors were treating and stopping nursing home outbreaks with great success in Texas and California. In Vermont, we make the same patients suffer under the burdens of illness, isolation and loneliness. Their medical providers are scared and suffering also.
I know there will be some immediate response that the treatment has been disproven. That is not true. If you really study the science, you will find the opposite is true. The reality is that, for some reason, we have COVID-19 policies that are driven by other than medical reasons and scientific data.
At-risk people can, and should, be treated immediately — simple, available and cheap medications and supplements. We need not live a dark winter of fear. I was right in March, am I right now?
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.