Back in 2018 at its March 21 meeting, the Paine Mountain School Board unanimously adopted a resolution that began: "The Paine Mountain School District board of directors finds it undeniable that the children and young adults in our schools, their parents and other loved ones, the school staff and the rest of our community as a right deserve schools that, in fact and appearance, provide a high-quality learning experience in a safe physical space."
This resolution was introduced, discussed and voted on within the context of school-related gun violence, but I firmly believe the very same principles enunciated above are just as applicable to the COVID pandemic.
The best peer-reviewed science is doing its best to tell us that wearing face masks, getting vaccinated and using social consciousness all work to protect us all from what is in fact a deadly disease (north of 600,000 fellow Americans have died at this point from COVID 19).
It is "hero" time for each and every one of us now. Yes, we have been guinea pigs for various vaccines; but that is the price we must pay today for those depending on tomorrows. Sure, face masks can suck, but wearing one cannot be considered a sacrifice when compared to the massive disruption in a child's life caused by COVID-related school shutdowns — or worse, when a child ends up in intensive care from a severe case of the sickness.
School boards can, and I believe should, take a group "hero" turn. They can look at the science and what the known numbers tell us, and then these boards can pass a resolution that tells everybody that the board requires "a high-quality learning experience in a safe physical space."
Rama Schneider lives in Williamstown.
