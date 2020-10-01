Just a few random thoughts about recent news for consideration.
1 — ACLU calling for body cams on all police officers. An excellent idea because it will just show that, almost all times, the police are acting responsibly. I wonder if the ACLU will call for protesters to wear body cams so we can see if they are acting responsibly?
2 — Big articles on “Care Hubs” serving 5,000-plus elementary students. It seems to me we already have “Care Hubs,” all the local schools we support. The interview on the radio made the “Care Hubs” sound so good and comprehensive that I wonder why any parent would send their child back to school.
3 — Senator Leahy praised RBG as a “champion of equality.” Unfortunately, equality never included the smallest and most vulnerable members of our society. Even Senator Leahy had the moral courage to vote against partial-birth abortions at one time.
4 — Treating COVID-19. The sad account of the Maine nursing home was featured in your editorial on Sept. 29. Unfortunately, there was no word about treating at-risk populations. Until we admit that people need to be treated immediately (as in all other diseases), we are not doing our job. HCQ (hydroxychloroquine), in combination with zinc and an antibiotic, saved lives when given immediately in nursing homes and high-risk situations. Ivermectin showed even more promise. Not perfect, not totally effective, but much better than doing nothing. I suppose that cheap drugs must be stopped, or was it because Trump mentioned it?
5 — Speaking of hydroxychloroquine, it is more than six weeks since I asked our senators and congressman if they had personally taken the drug since January 2020. Absolutely no answer. Am I to assume they don’t care about answering their constituents or have they used a treatment which they deny to the rest of us?
6 — Teen dating violence (article Sept. 29). We have spent 70 years removing morality from our public schools and public discussion. Why are we surprised when people treat each other badly?
Lots of things to worry about, but thank you, Times Argus, for some really humorous comics to brighten dark days.
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
