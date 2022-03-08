"Thanks for serving" in the March 3 Times Argus "Talk of the Town" column illuminates a serious question being faced in Williamstown and many other smaller Vermont communities: Are we a viable physical place that accepts a responsibility for working together in-person on projects of local significance, or not?
I don't know of any correct answer to this need to tend to our physical place of living. For my part, a little more than 10 years ago, I advocated and helped pass moving the then-Williamstown School District's financial articles from floor votes to Australian ballot. This year, I instigated and participated with about 60 other folks in making an on-the-spot change to a town money issue, and this happened only because it involved in-person floor voting.
The question, I believe, drills down to what we view as a community, and this, too, most likely has multiple answers all equally correct. But you can't get hugged or fed or tucked into bed over the internet: This takes direct human touch. You won't run into your Twitter buddy from New Orleans in your local store, but the down-the-road neighbor who saw your cow loose in the back-40 will be there. The well-meaning and talented bureaucrat in Montpelier is not going to come into town and organize a local initiative to bring better communications services to town: This will take local folks with local motivations.
Food shelves, ATV clubs, libraries, PTOs, town beautification committees, planning commissions, fire and ambulance services, and more, all need the direct and immediate human hand to work.
Where we physically spend our days matters, and I believe it requires constant tending to. One needn't be a longtime resident of a town or planning to spend the rest of one's life there. Regardless whether you were born in Williamstown, moved here several decades ago, or came to town during the past several years, Williamstown is your community. We probably can operate the town by remote (elect and forget), but it won't be nearly as much fun and rewarding.
What do you think?
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.