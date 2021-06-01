Susette Bollard is retiring — from her current job at least. Many folks in the Orange/Washington/Williamstown area know Susette from her many (sorry ‘bout that) years working and serving within our schools. I know her from my years on the school board.
If you don’t know Susette, she is the Central Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent of Schools and the two member districts, Echo Valley Community and Paine Mountain. Speaking from my perspective as a one-time school board member, I think she’s the best.
I started on the Williamstown School Board just as Susette was beginning as superintendent of schools. She quickly proved to me she was a visionary teacher with an entrepreneurial bent, and she strongly believed in those fiduciary responsibilities.
Susette understood what was needed in our school buildings for the staff to work their magic. In my opinion, her most important goal involved distributed leadership, where leadership and the ability to take the initiative moved away from herself and to the teachers and principals. It took time, effort, tries and retries, and in the still ongoing effort to improve, it has worked! And our children and communities received the benefits.
I never knew Susette outside my school boarding, but there is one personal area where she had a great amount of very positive influence. Superintendent Bollard and Susette [sic] in words and actions helped me learn how to listen to others and hear what they mean. This was a gateway into a cooperative world I hadn’t been part of for many years, and it helped me further explore my layman’s interest in education which, in turn, made me a better policy guy for the towns and schools which, in turn, gave me a great deal of personal satisfaction. Susette helped teach me how to work well in service to others.
Rama Schneider lives in Williamstown.
