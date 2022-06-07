There was a glaring omission in the news story “Vt. updating school safety plans” (June 2). Nowhere in the thousands of words about school safety was any mention made of the guns that do the killing.
The simple fact is that it was the guns that left bits and pieces of school kids and their teachers spread across the walls, floors and ceilings of every gun-based school massacre. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about Columbine in 1999 or Uvalde mere days ago, the bloody carnage was made possible because of only one thing: the guns.
How can I say this with such certitude? Not a single one of those massacres could, or would, have occurred without the guns.
As a nation, we have been subjected to a political agenda that has forced us to accept a literal flooding of our streets with ever more numbers of ever more deadly firearms. We have even had a U.S. Supreme Court membership that was brought forward in good part to assure this weaponizing of America is not impeded by common sense or even concern for the tens and tens of thousands of lives lost to guns every year.
A while ago in response to questions around our fellow Vermonters being terrorized by heavily armed thugs (see Slate Ridge stories), Gov. Phil Scott replied “What would you suppose (I) should do?”
Unfortunately, Scott is still wondering about this and has decided his path forward is to relegate us to talking about hardening our children’s place of learning. “Build a big wall” is once again the refrain coming from Phil’s political party. The answer, apparently, is to turn our kid’s schools into hardened bunkers of fear and hiding. (The other major political party is simply befuddled and will go along with whatever sounds easiest in the moment.)
The solution I propose is for us to help our children boldly move out into their world and greater existence with confidence and wonder. A big part of the answer is assuring the young ones that we’re with them and protecting them, and another big part of the answer is a combination of gun control and gun safety.
Don’t let somebody’s need to hold and use guns threaten the existence of your child. Let’s be better by doing better. The Times Argus can be, and do, better by making sure the entire story is adequately covered.
Rama Schneider lives in Williamstown.
