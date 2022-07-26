I was very concerned when I saw the bumper sticker — “I deserve fundamental human rights.” How wrong that message is. How mistaken that person is. Now, don’t jump on me — listen to what I will now say.

The word “deserve” means somehow you earn those rights. It also implies that you may not deserve them at some other time. The statement also implies that there is someone with the power to give them to you.

Mike from Worcester

As Orwell said: All are equal. Some are just more equal than others.

