The cries are coming fast and strong. "Unity," the trump/gop/vtgop loudly wail, "We must bring the nation together!"
Huh? These are the same people who started going gaga over Trump the moment he rode that escalator above the fake, phony, literally bought-and-paid-for crowd to anoint the people with his wonderful presence and run for POTUS. It didn't matter to these Trumpers that his rhetoric and actions from Day One were nothing but assaults on any, and everyone, who disagreed with him.
The Trumpers made a deliberate decision to begin rejecting any information that didn't fit nicely into what they wished were true, and they made the same deliberate decision to begin believing without exception whatever Trump or other Trumpers fed into their timelines, emails, phone texts and other.
These Trumpers loved it when Trump & gop/vtgop busted the nation's treasury in the opening months just so billionaires could become more billionaire-y (sic). These are the same people who stood by approvingly as Trump & co yanked infants from the arms of their frightened and powerless parents. These Trumpers watched approvingly as Trump dismantled each and every protection provided to our only source of food, water, air and shelter (the physical environment). The Trumpers thought it wonderful that Trump & co would empower big, organized religion over the daily lives of the American citizenry.
When millions of their fellow Americans tried to tell the Trumpers that people were being treated by our public and private institutions as second- and third-class humans, the Trumpers howled with the anger of their dear leader.
And the absolute, obvious and very public disdain for our democratic institutions and values! With literally all the evidence proving the claims of voter fraud put out by Trump and the Trunpers saying "No, didn't happen," they still wantonly, willfully and with malice have attacked poll workers, candidates, election officials and even tried running a busload of Biden/Harris supporters off the road (Texas).
And then on the way out, the Trumpers attacked our nation's Capitol so their sweetie could stay as unelected president. This attack wasn't euphemistic or rhetorical: No, this attack was done with pipe bombs and personal weapons and zip ties with which to take hostages and was replete with Trumper traitors inside texting to the terrorists and rioters so the attackers would know where various elected officials were.
That's only a partial list. So, Trumper, if you want reconciliation and unity, that's fine. But you have some explaining to do, and you have a whole lot of accountability and many, many apologies to make first.
You don't get to punch me in the nose for four years, and then brush it off as one of those things.
Rama Schneider lives in Williamstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.