I was very disappointed to learn a student in Montpelier schools felt she was bullied by her teacher. During a class presentation concerning Black Lives Matter, she made the comment that all lives matter. I would have hoped the teacher could have facilitated a real discussion rather than apparently imposing a dogma on the students.
The Black Lives Matter controversy raises some very interesting philosophical issues. The primary one is — what does the message Black Lives Matter mean? How can we evaluate the message?
First, there are the definitions. Just what is the definition of those three words? We can closely examine the three words: Black, Lives, Matter.
Black. Who is covered by this definition? You might think this a strange question, but an example is Justice Thomas. Is he “Black” under the definition our school teacher uses? If so, then his life will also be part of Black Lives Matter. If not, then we see skin color is not the primary issue here.
Lives. What is considered a life? What is a living being as used in the statement Black Lives Matter? For example — Does this include the child in the womb?
Matter. What does this word mean in the context of the statement Black Lives Matter? Some people seem to think a person “matters” if they have wealth, power or influence. There may be people who feel a person “matters” because of some skill or knowledge. Other people, following the example of Christianity as expressed by St. Paul, believe all people matter because all persons are made in the image of God. Another consideration concerning the definition is whether you are saying what “matters” is only the minimum due a person, or are you setting a specific higher standard.
Once the issue of definition is basically resolved, we must then look at the reasons a person feels they must make the statement Black Lives Matter. There appear to be three fundamental possibilities this statement can arise from.
1 – First Possibility: Black Lives are fundamentally superior to other lives. Therefore, all of us must respect this superiority and live accordingly. I do not think this is the message they are trying to present.
2 – Second Possibility: Black Lives are fundamentally inferior to other lives. In that case, the message is one of pleading for recognition. I highly suspect this also is not their message.
That leaves the third possibility.
3 – Third Possibility: Black Lives are fundamentally equal with all other lives, but they have not been treated equally. While prejudice and racism have been found throughout history and in all corners of the world, I can understand the need to emphasize the fact we have allowed a particularly ugly racism against people of a black African heritage. This racism against blacks has been found among white, Asian and brown peoples. If Black Lives Matters means recognizing historical fact and making some changes in our lives — count me in.
If it means something else, then let us have the discussion. Imposing a slogan is not the same as suggesting a solution.
The right place to start this discussion is that Black Lives are important precisely because all human lives are important.
Gesualdo Schneider lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.