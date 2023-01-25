I want to thank John Klimenok for responding to my recent letter. It is always good to know that at least one person has read it. Indeed, it is even more satisfying that the reader is a critic, willing to challenge my thoughts and actions. It is only when our ideas are challenged that we grow.

I would like to apologize to John for not using his name. Having been reproached by the editor in prior years that other readers were complaining because a series of commentaries were just a private battle between John and me, I was hoping to avoid that charge. While John and I agree on the importance of public discourse, out of respect for those who do not, I tried to avoid that appearance. John, I am sorry.

