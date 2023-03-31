Vermont has been paying substantial funds to put unsheltered individuals and families into hotels since April 2020. Much as I support taking care of our vulnerable neighbors, it is time for this specific policy to stop.
At the beginning of the pandemic, housing all homeless Vermonters seemed like a great idea. It protected them from disease in more congregate shelters, and it helped hotels stay in business when nobody was traveling. However, once the vaccine became available in winter 2021, the rationale of this policy became more questionable.
The Agency of Human Services permits hotels to charge $5,000 a month or more per room. The state has housed between 2,500 and 3,000 people in this fashion each month for about three years. What has been accomplished? Homeless advocates would say we have demonstrated it’s possible to end homelessness in Vermont, if we only have the will. But hotels are not a solution, rather, but a pricey and inadequate stopgap.
There are two main issues about hotel housing that trouble me. First, the quality of the housing is frequently quite poor. Many of the rooms are decrepit, moldy and not suitable for long-term stays. Secondly, unless Vermont is committed to keeping this policy and expense for many years while it tries to build itself a better solution, it is obviously unsustainable.
There are important short-term upsides to placing homeless individuals and families in hotels. We have a moral obligation to keep our neighbors from freezing to death. And we have an opportunity to learn of each homeless person’s challenges, to offer and provide resources to assist them. Thus, brief-term, emergency, hotel housing is justified. If human service staffing is well-funded, it can promote relationships with unsheltered individuals that lead to supports for income, better food security, physical and mental health, and ultimately, some long-term housing possibilities.
Unfortunately, Vermont’s current policy does not ask anything significant of the people we place in hotels. It is a poorly conceived adaptation of the Housing First model. And our current, enhanced effort to serve those temporarily (but quite long-term) in hotels, is not nearly adequately staffed or funded.
Housing the unsheltered is humane. But having a housing policy that is much more generous than any neighboring state is a kind of folly. There needs to be a sweet spot where our policies reflect our values, but don’t make us a magnet for the destitute in a country that shows little will to solve our income inequality problem. Vermonters and their legislators need to forge a consensus on sensible interim steps.
A better solution would be to require every county in Vermont to have a minimum shelter capacity. Windham County, for example, has capacity for between 75 and 90 between Morningside House, the new Groundworks shelter on South Main Street, and the Women’s Freedom Center. Should the homeless population exceed that capacity, each county would need to open an armory-style, emergency overflow, shelter to keep people from freezing to death. And, the state would need to fund adequate staffing and security for those congregate, armory-style shelters. I am certain that option would create less demand than our current hotel program.
I thoroughly support investment in building more affordable housing in the state, and providing enough income-based vouchers so everyone can afford housing. However, the building part of that equation would take an absolute minimum of 10 years. The current housing crisis is tied up with so many other national issues, such as income inequality, tax policy, and the drug and mental health crisis. We need to address these issues, sensibly and thoughtfully. But the time has passed for continuing to put the homeless in hotels indefinitely.
Leo Schiff is a social worker from Brattleboro.
