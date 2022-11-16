Anyone who has lived in Barre for any significant length of time will undoubtedly have heard Barre City Elementary and Middle School has problems. A great many of these problems stem from the generational poverty that exists among many of its students.
Some of the specifics are daunting — homelessness; fentanyl deaths of more than a dozen parents during the past several years; home for others include cars, hotels, under a bridge, Green Acres, Highgate and so-called “residential homes” that are way stations for children who have been removed from their biological parents but still have the wherewithal to hope they will be adopted by somebody else.
Many students walk to their residences, an act requiring some degree of courage since it is generally known a student last year was assaulted on the walking trail adjacent to the school. The hoodies some students insist on wearing are not so much for warmth as to be as menacing as their 11-, 12- and 13-year-old bodies will allow them to appear in the face of potential danger.
The school is indeed complicated. There are many disciplinary problems, but most of the students are high achievers with unlimited potential. Some are unquestionably gifted. Just as the foundation for American music evolved out of the poverty-stricken Mississippi Delta, and incomparable craftmanship evolved out of the congested hovels of Calcutta, quite a few of the students at BCEMS are talented beyond their years.
A current eighth-grader vows she will be an architect. Upon completing her regular classroom assignments, she settles in to working on her passion, sketching three-dimensional buildings Frank Lloyd Wright would had to have found mind-boggling.
An eighth-grader last year, having now moved on to high school, is determined to compete in the Indianapolis 500. He has been preparing since he was age 7, when he and his father began building go-carts together.
Not surprisingly, other students aspire to participate in sports at the highest level. Meanwhile, they attack academic work with the same vigor with which they approach athletic endeavors.
Another student dreams of one day being a NASA geologist. In his spare time, he plunks out melodies on the piano by ear, having never had any formal music training. But his focus remains on studying rock formations on planets in outer space. He already sounds like a college professor as he explains how he has been able to locate planets that are light years away but “super habitable” since, as he puts it, “due to our destructive tendencies, we will need somewhere else to go” although the trip, of necessity, will take generations to complete.
Tasia Avery was promoted from Barre City in 2018. Ever since she was 4 years old, she has dreamed of being a lawyer. She held on to the dream even while enduring one of the most difficult childhoods imaginable. Currently enrolled as a Harvard University undergraduate, she plans to attend Yale University for law. If she continues to excel as an astrophysics major, she will make for one of the most intriguing law school applicants to have come along at any point in our nation’s history.
Her primary mentor at Barre City was Mrs. Leone who, in addition to teaching science, served as her surrogate parent. Teachers, administrators, administrative assistants, librarians, nurses, the substitute teacher supervisor, technical support staff, the maintenance crew, the athletics director, cafeteria staff, academic interventionists, behavioral specialists, counselors and Officer Fleury all function as a surrogate family, the only stability many students can claim for in their often-turbulent lives.
Working at the school exacts a heavy emotional toll. In fact, it is so draining that one wonders where staff find the strength to hold second jobs, including being a salesclerk, a gymnasium floor finisher, a maple syrup retailer, a coach for three teams, a cemetery maintenance man, a professional baker, and an assortment of other occupations in addition, in some cases, to being parents or hands-on grandparents. Of the 900 or so students attending BCEMS, about 60 are the children or grandchildren of staff. Education is a personal matter.
For the neediest students, there is a nearby facility that can give more individualized attention than BCEMS can provide, but the cost per student is prohibitive in the minds of many taxpayers who can’t understand how such children are worth the price. Some sociologists call them “society’s throwaways,” fodder for our most undesirable jobs, if not fodder for our prison system, or fodder for an early grave.
Mr. Matthews, head of the Barre Unified Union School District faculty union, warns, “The price, though, must be paid one way or another. It is better to treat the symptoms before they accumulate and become a full-blown disease.” When asked what is most needed, he replies, “Resources,” with the succinctness of someone who is tired of beating around the bush.
An increase in property taxes is not the answer. Most homeowners are already struggling, what with inflation, medical costs, interest rates, gasoline and heating oil prices shooting through the roof.
Matthews specifies “state government must become more involved” or we will pay an even higher price in the form of an increase in teenage pregnancy, a never-before-seen escalation in crime, and a surge in drug addiction that will make the current depression-fueled opioid crisis look like an afternoon stroll in the park.
It is not easy to predict, as they are matriculating their way through the elementary and middle school years, which students will have the most profound, positive impact on society. We can only wander the metaphorical terrain much like Mr. Laflamme, the middle school principal, who, on a crisp fall morning, can be found combing the hallways before classes begin.
When a co-worker encounters him, inquiring, “How are you doing today?” the principal hesitates a moment and then pronounces, “I’m on the lookout for geniuses.” He pauses again — only briefly this time — and adds as if in the natural order of things, “In fact, I’ve seen some already.”
James Saunders is a Barre City Elementary and Middle School substitute teacher and lives in Plainfield.
