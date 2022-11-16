Anyone who has lived in Barre for any significant length of time will undoubtedly have heard Barre City Elementary and Middle School has problems. A great many of these problems stem from the generational poverty that exists among many of its students.

Some of the specifics are daunting — homelessness; fentanyl deaths of more than a dozen parents during the past several years; home for others include cars, hotels, under a bridge, Green Acres, Highgate and so-called “residential homes” that are way stations for children who have been removed from their biological parents but still have the wherewithal to hope they will be adopted by somebody else.

