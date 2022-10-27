There is a lot involved when companies or organizations decide to go through a merger or to pursue an acquisition. Likewise, there are as many confusing details and mistruths about them. In most cases, acquisitions could either be friendly or hostile but inevitably, one is absorbed into the larger entity. A merger, however, is a mutual agreement by two (or more) entities that combine resources to form a new, larger entity. Organizations choose to merge because the value of the combined organization is worth more than the sum of the individual parts. This is due to unrealized synergies and economies of scale, and this is the case for Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. And this is the reason why I unequivocally support the proposed merger of these two Vermont-centric credit unions.

I am concerned about misinformation published recently regarding the merger. VSECU and NEFCU are merging into one entity, and this merged entity will have a new name more appropriate and representative of the growth and successes of each credit union. VSECU unwaveringly serves Vermont state employees, as they always have. Yet over the last several decades, VSECU membership now reflects a much larger percentage of members who are not Vermont state employees. The addition of thousands of new members resulted in great ability of VSECU to financially serve both past members and new members.

