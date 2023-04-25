There is a looming matter slowly threatening the vibrancy and very existence of our state. It is chipping away at the very core of our downtown communities and is becoming more evident as you speak to local business owners and organizations. This issue is the declining population of Vermont, and consequently, the waning number of people available to join the workforce. You see signs all over the place: ‘No delivery tonight, no driver,’ ‘Delayed opening, no workers,’ ‘Takeout only, no servers,’ and so on; drug stores and retailers asking customers to come back since they are understaffed; businesses cutting back on operations or resorting to more expensive “visiting workers.”

More and more of our younger residents are moving away from Vermont. Many high school graduates cannot wait to move to a bigger town or city, or even to another state. In my experience as a small business owner, I hear younger workers voice their concern about the lack of opportunities and alternative recreational activities other than skiing or anything nature-related, and look forward to the day when they can move away. Youthful rebellion? Possibly.

