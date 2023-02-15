Thank you for your recent coverage of the Montpelier Development Review Board review of the Vermont College of Fine Arts application.
I am writing to restate that the board should vote “no” on this application submitted by VCFA. The board should not let VCFA use a “Campus Master Plan/PUD” application to change the zoning on their property. Importantly, VCFA does not qualify to use a “Campus Master Plan/PUD” development application to enact any changes from conditional to permitted use, because they do not currently (nor in the future as a proposed multi-use property) meet the definition of a “Campus.” According to Montpelier Development Regulations, the very structure of the document they submitted is compromised.
Section 3406.B of the zoning regulations states “a campus is a self-contained development that includes multiple buildings or parcels that: … (6) Accommodate primarily light industrial, office and institutional uses that have a similar, shared or common purpose. …” The buildings VCFA presently owns house varied and different tenants, and VCFA’s stated intention is to increase the mixed-use nature of their property in the future. This in no way can been interpreted as a “common purpose.” Furthermore, VCFA has announced and advertised on their website that all in-person programming and teaching has moved off their property, reducing their operational footprint to administrative offices. How does this constitute a common purpose or a campus?
As a member of the College Hill neighborhood, I support a change for the VCFA property and the opportunity to create an area with a mix of uses, including affordable housing; but they should use the zoning and the processes for review as they exist now. Therefore, I do not support giving the VCFA free license to change the zoning of their land, especially when it is clear they do not have the right to do so. This application has too many ambiguities and circular arguments to be durable. It is trying to apply as an entity that it is no longer qualified to be. The board should vote no.
Danny Sagan lives in Montpelier.
