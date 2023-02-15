Thank you for your recent coverage of the Montpelier Development Review Board review of the Vermont College of Fine Arts application.

I am writing to restate that the board should vote “no” on this application submitted by VCFA. The board should not let VCFA use a “Campus Master Plan/PUD” application to change the zoning on their property. Importantly, VCFA does not qualify to use a “Campus Master Plan/PUD” development application to enact any changes from conditional to permitted use, because they do not currently (nor in the future as a proposed multi-use property) meet the definition of a “Campus.” According to Montpelier Development Regulations, the very structure of the document they submitted is compromised.

