On Sunday, June 25, I awoke to the smell of a smoldering campfire, a scent most people associate with our earliest, often happiest, experiences out in the natural world. Upon going outside, I found the entire city of Montreal was blanketed by a smoky haze and realized that the wildfires raging throughout the Northeast, producing public health warnings across borders, had come home to roost.

Summer wildfires had already become a fact of life in the West in recent years, even reducing the town of Paradise, California, to rubble in late 2018, its population losing everything. While some coverage has begun to improve, most major news outlets have given this new summer reality the usual breathless disaster treatment, often avoiding the root cause of these catastrophes, as they have so many others from massive floods to dangerous heat waves, treating them as acts of God rather than a human-produced climate emergency.