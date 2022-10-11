This is the first letter I have ever written to an editor, and it is in response to the latest article “Council suspends committee, ponders next steps.”
Perhaps we could simply revisit the definition of censorship and the right to free speech? Yes, you can disagree with me. That fosters discussion. It is important to distinguish between censorship and the right to free speech.
Censorship is when you’re not allowed to say certain things, or speak your mind in certain ways. Free speech means you can say whatever you want, as long as it doesn’t violate the law or threaten anyone’s safety. For example:
— You can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater when there’s no fire.
— You can’t falsely shout “bomb” on an airplane or train.
— And you can’t threaten people or incite violence against them. (I mean … duh.)
So yes, you can be a free speaker even if you disagree with me. I may not agree with what you have to say, but I’m not going to silence you just because we don’t see eye-to-eye.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are about treating everyone with respect and dignity regardless of their differences (whether those differences are based on race, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, religious beliefs). If we all had the same thoughts, then there wouldn’t be much diversity. If we all thought the same way about everything, then we wouldn’t need equity and inclusion — we’d just be one big happy family living on some kind of commune where everyone agrees on everything. But since that’s not happening anytime soon (and probably never will), we need these things so people who are different from each other can still get along peacefully in society together.
I value being able to say what I want, and I also want to be able to listen to other people without feeling as if my views are being silenced. This means if you feel like your ideas aren’t being heard or validated by me or others, then we have a problem with inclusion and vice versa.
We all have different experiences, so our views are going to be shaped by those experiences — but beliefs shouldn’t be used as an excuse for excluding people from conversation or silencing their voices. Perhaps there are segments of our community who are not feeling heard or validated? Perhaps we have two ears and one mouth for a reason? Maybe we should listen twice as much as we speak? Just food for fodder.
Tina Routhier lives in Barre.
